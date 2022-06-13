Nashville Electric Service asks customers to conserve energy during heatwave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Electric Service asked customers Monday to lessen their energy use during this week's heatwave.

NES officials said this week's temperatures are bringing about heavy demand on the Tennessee Valley Authority. As a result, TVA is asking both residential and commercial customers to voluntarily reduce their usage as a precautionary measure beginning immediately until further notice.

“When temperatures are high for an extended period of time — like we are experiencing now — people use more energy, which can put a strain on the electrical system,” said Sylvia Smith, vice president of customer services for NES. “Our power grid is still capable of meeting demands during this time, but this voluntary request to conserve energy will help us continue to provide safe and reliable power to Nashville.”

Here are ways you can reduce your energy footprint: