Nashville emergency officials respond to dozens of calls from Wednesday storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After Wednesday's storm with straight-line winds, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management responded to dozens of calls related to damage.

The storm left thousands without power across the city, with downed power lines and trees snapped in half.

Here's a breakdown of the calls OEM dealt with:



62 tree calls

16 trees with wires down calls

86 Nashville Electric Service wires and pole calls

2 flooding calls

The agency reported crews spent several hours responding to these calls.

Straight-lined winds moved out of the Middle Tennessee area by 11 p.m.

