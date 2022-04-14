Power outages due to strong storm line, tornado warning winds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents across the region are losing power due to the strong winds and storms blowing through Wednesday evening.

The Nashville Electric Service is reporting more than 13,000 customers have lost electricity.

Stepped out to get video & within seconds lost power in Donelson. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/9H2SE1h1kA — Catherine Steward (@CatherineL_S) April 14, 2022

There have been several reports of trees blocking roadways and wires in Williamson County. About 10,000 customers in Brentwood, Franklin and Forest Hills are also without power.

Lawrenceburg Utility reports at least 4,000 customers are out of power in Lawrence County.

Duck River Electric has stated that more than 2,200 are out.

In Montgomery County, numerous tree and power lines have been blown down on Marion Street and in the St. Bethlehem area. Around 500 customers of the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation are powerless.

A house in Hickman County near Highway 50 East caught fire due to a lightening strike from the storms.

In Smyrna, trees have fallen — one, blocking the road at Old Jefferson Pike and Florence Road.

