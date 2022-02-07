Nashville expanding mental health worker, police partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville will expand a pilot project that pairs mental health professionals with police after the program’s first seven months yielded promising results.

Last week, the city announced plans to expand the Partners in Care program from two precincts to three and offer additional resources to the county’s remaining five precincts.

Results from the second quarter showed clinicians accompanied police on 247 calls, with fewer than 1% resulting in use of force.

"Community challenges require community solutions," Mayor Cooper said. "I’m proud of our early success in ensuring neighbors in crisis find the help they need. I’m grateful to the community partners who are working alongside us, and I’m committed to doing more."

The announcement comes roughly a week after nine officers — including six from Nashville — fatally shot a man walking on Interstate 65. The shooting sparked calls for greater focus on mental health crisis response.