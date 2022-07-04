NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in downtown Nashville for one of the city's biggest parties of the year.

Broadway has been transformed for the big event with Old Dominion headlining a free concert.

"A total of 17 Nashville-based artists will be featured on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage and at the Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park, which will include free inflatables, games and other kid-friendly activities," the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation said in a release.

The event will have the largest firework show in Nashville's history according to Nashville CVC. There will be 40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire. According to Nashville CVC, when it hits 31 minutes and 30 seconds it will be the longest firework show in the city's history.

Last year's "Let Freedom Sing" set a record with 350,000 people.

When it comes to safety, there will be three free water filling stations, five misting stations and first aid tents will be around the site.

Prohibited items per Nashville CVC:



Coolers

Backpacks or luggage

Guns, knives, other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind

Outside alcoholic beverages. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated official event vendor are allowed on site.

Illegal substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia

Fireworks

Laser pointers

Pets (except service animals)

Drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices

Unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)

Wagons or pull-carts

Unauthorized personal transport devices, including bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, JUMP, Gotcha, Bolt) or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA Devices (event credentials required)

Pedicabs or pedal taverns

Unauthorized amplification devices are permitted, which disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

Noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)

Performances or demonstrations of any type outside of the Designated Freedom of Expression Zone

Pop-up tents

Beach or pole-style umbrellas

Inserting stakes, poles or any other objects into the ground, or use of ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

Hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees

Audio recorders or video cameras

Camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks or selfie sticks

Pepper spray

Aerosol containers of any kind

Sealed containers of any kind

Professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Signs, flags on sticks or poles

Collapsible chairs in Ascend Amphitheater

When it comes to parking there are a few garages available. There are options at Nissan Stadium and the Metro Courthouse parking garage for $15, Downtown Public Library for $20 if you get there before 5 p.m. and at Fifth and Broadway for a maximum of $30.

WeGo bus routes will be on their Sunday schedule.

"The fireworks are expected to end at approximately 10 p.m., and with new extended hours, most frequent and local routes will be operating until 11:15 p.m. Because congestion may require unexpected detours downtown, customers are encouraged to consider boarding at WeGo Central (Fourth and MLK)," Nashville CVC said in a release.

Routes running after fireworks per Nashville CVC:

