Nashville extends coach Gary Smith's contract through 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville has extended coach Gary Smith’s contract through the 2023 season after leading the club to the playoffs in its inaugural season.

Nashville CEO Ian Ayre said Monday deciding to extend Smith's contract was an obvious decision after what the coach has done as the club's first coach. Smith led Nashville to two playoff victories and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, the first expansion club to do that since Chicago Fire in 1998.

Nashville had a nine-match unbeaten streak at home and opens its second season Saturday night hosting Cincinnati.