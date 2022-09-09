Nashville Fair debuts Friday at the Fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The inaugural Nashville Fair is gearing up for its big debut Friday at the Fairgrounds, home to GEODIS Park and the Speedway. It runs from September 9-18.

Locals may remember the state fair was held there before its big move to Wilson County.

Along with rides, fair food and agriculture, organizers said you can expect a variety of entertainment like dinner theater, ax throwing, wrestling, balloon sculpting and even karaoke.

Indoor activities will occupy the new expo center on the site and a four-day food and music festival is also planned during the fair from September 12-15.

Fair tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

The fair runs from 5 to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekend.

Keep in mind, most concession booths are cash only, so don’t forget to hit the ATM.

A full schedule of events is listed here.