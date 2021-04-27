Nashville faith leaders to host Q&A on COVID vaccines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville faith leaders will come together Tuesday to help people overcome their fears about the COVID-19 vaccine -- with facts.

Today’s educational event will be a chance for the public to ask all the questions they have about the vaccine. This virtual event is for anyone, and it starts at 6 p.m. Click here to join the zoom.

Payne Chapel AME Church’s Pastor Reverend W. Antoni Sinkfield is worried about not be able to have church and not being able to fellowship unless more people get vaccinated. Therefore he, along with other faith leaders, are hosting a virtual vaccine education event called “Faith Community Intervention: Overcoming Fears with Facts — Getting the People’s Questions Answered.”

Reverend Sinkfield knows people trust them because they’re in the community and live with the people every day, and he wants people to attend and get their questions answered.

“That relational and wonderful trust exist, and it gives a wonder platform to disseminate on the behalf in those who trust us. As we are educated, we can then in turn educate those and share with what we’ve learned with those who trust us," said Reverend Sinkfield.

In Davidson County, about 39% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but health officials would like to see more.

Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can visit covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org to schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider.