NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each step came with a story, a name and, for some families, an empty place that will never quite be filled.

Families, advocates and local leaders walked through Nashville Monday as part of World Day of Remembrance, an international event honoring people killed in traffic crashes and calling for safer roads.

For LaWanda Page, the walk was personal. She was there for her son, Chazan Page, who she said was killed two years ago while crossing Gallatin Road with his girlfriend. Page said a driver was coming down Gallatin Road when Chazan pushed his girlfriend out of the way. She survived. Chazan did not.

“You can look at my face, you can look at any other faces. I mean, the tears are still rolling,” Page said. “It's been two years for me and then some have just been this year.”

Page said time has not made the loss disappear.

“The hurt never goes away. It's gonna always be there,” she said. “You're gonna look around and see that your loved one is not there at a table or, you know, for mine, not on the football field.”

Chazan was a senior and football player. Page said he had six credit hours left to graduate. His diploma was later awarded at his funeral.

Other families walking Monday carried stories of their own. Martha Warmuth described those who have lost loved ones in crashes as being part of “the club no one wants to be in.”

“My heart is broken with so many other people,” Warmuth said. “We've had relatives hit and killed by negligent, distracted drivers, drivers maybe that were speeding.”

William Anderson said he became involved with Families for Safe Streets and Walk Bike Nashville after losing a friend who was biking on Highway 100.

“I lost a friend biking on Highway 100, a part of the Music City Bikeway,” Anderson said. “It was hit by a truck and we lost her.”

Anderson said his friend was 23 years old, had graduated from Belmont and was working toward a Ph.D.

Wesley Smith, one of the organizers of Monday's event, said World Day of Remembrance is an opportunity both to remember the people killed and demand changes that could prevent future deaths.

Smith said roughly 1,000 people are killed in traffic crashes across Tennessee each year, with more than 100 deaths annually in Nashville.

He also pointed to an alarming increase in pedestrian deaths.

“Year over year pedestrian fatalities are up 45%, which is alarming,” Smith said.

Smith said more than 11,000 Tennesseans have died in fatal crashes over the past decade, describing the scale of the problem as staggering.

This year's theme for the event is “Invest in safety, not speed.”

Smith said advocates want changes that include redesigning dangerous roads to slow vehicles and investing in infrastructure that better protects people walking, biking or getting to and from public transportation.

He specifically pointed to major Nashville corridors including Nolensville Pike, Murfreesboro Pike, Gallatin Pike and Charlotte Pike.

Smith said advocates are also hoping Tennessee lawmakers will again consider proposals targeting repeat speeding and reckless-driving offenders, including intelligent speed-assistance technology that can prevent a vehicle from exceeding the posted speed limit.

Metro Councilmember Terry Vo said pedestrian safety has become especially important in District 17, where she said too many people have been killed while walking.

Vo said she has heard repeatedly from constituents asking for more crosswalks and continues advocating for improvements such as repainting existing crosswalks so drivers can see them more clearly.

“We can always replace a vehicle or an object or a bike, but we can't replace people,” Vo said.

Vo said the city needs to work faster and more collaboratively when responding to traffic deaths and should prioritize improvements it can afford now while continuing to pursue larger infrastructure projects.

She also urged drivers and pedestrians to pay attention and stay off their phones, saying making Nashville's roads safer requires everyone to play a role.

“No one should be fearful of their life when they are out on our streets in our city,” Vo said.

For Page and the other families walking Monday, however, the statistics and infrastructure proposals represent something deeply personal: people they expected to have more time with.

As families prepare to gather around their tables for the holidays, Page is asking drivers to slow down and remember the lives around them.

“You don't know who's crossing the street,” Page said. “We don't want another life lost.”

For many of the families walking through Nashville, someone will already be missing from their table this year.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com