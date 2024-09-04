Nashville family mourns after a father is killed during a robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family is mourning the loss of 37-year-old Francisco Ico Anx after he was robbed and left for dead over the weekend at the Mosaic Apartments, on Patricia Drive.

"He was coming back from work and was with a friend," said Jose Caal Choc, who is translating for the family that predominantly speaks Spanish.

Francisco’s wife, Consuelo Pop Chic, shared that she was waiting for him to come home when she found out he was hurt.

“It’s been hard for the family. And the wife because he left five little kids. It’s not fair they did that to him,” Francisco’s cousin Carlota Caal Choc said.

According to police, Francisco was outside with a friend at his apartment around midnight on Sunday when four men, described as Black men, robbed them. Police say Francisco fought back and was shot in the stomach. The suspects also shoved his friend to the ground, threatening to kill him.

Metro police say those suspects took Francisco's cash, wallet, and IDs, and they left him for dead. Francisco was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. His sister, Reyna Otilia Ico Anx, expressed her heartbreak.

"She was saying it’s just not fair that they killed my brother. I want justice for them. I need your help to find the guy who killed him," Reyna said in Spanish.

The family is struggling to sleep at night and is worried about bills, because Francisco was the provider for the family through his paint company.

"He worked, he took care of all his family. He’s a good person," said a family member.

They’re hoping the cameras at the apartment complex will help police solve the case.

"We’re asking the community to help us and the kids as well," the family added.

According to the second victim, the suspect who shot his friend is approximately 5’6” tall and appeared to be in his mid-20s. He had short hair around the ears and neck, longer on top. The gunman who threatened to kill him appeared to be in his mid-30s. He had a long beard and is approximately 5’8” tall.

Anyone with information about this robbery-related murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

The family is accepting donations to help with funeral arrangements and expenses through Zelle: Carlota Caal: (615) 943-1259.

