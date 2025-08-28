Nashville family seeks justice after sister killed in crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family is grieving the loss of a beloved sister while praying for her partner's recovery after a devastating crash two weeks ago that police say was caused by an impaired driver.

Raquel Lorena Sarabia, 37, was killed, and her longtime partner, Marco Antonio Baez Del Angel, remains hospitalized fighting for his life after their vehicle was struck head-on on Bell Road on August 10.

Metro Police say Julio Ceasar Herrera Gonzalez, 36, crossed into oncoming traffic in a Maserati SQ4, striking the couple's vehicle. Gonzalez was driving without a license and showed signs of impairment at the hospital, according to police.

"I'm very upset, very angry that this guy took the decision, a bad decision, to drink and drive," said David Sarabia, Lorena's brother.

David Sarabia says he and his sister were 14 years apart but inseparable. Known as Lorena, she and Del Angel had moved to Nashville in June from Naples, Florida. Both chefs were ready to begin a new chapter in their lives.

"She loved food and traveling. She wanted to have a good time like everybody else. We all want that; to live as much as we work and enjoy our work," Sarabia said.

"My sister and Marco had a magical love. They were always looking at each other in such a romantic way, and they were...in love with each other," Sarabia said.

Gonzalez faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI, and driving without a license.

Originally from Honduras, Homeland Security says Gonzalez's Temporary Protected Status was revoked years ago, and ICE has placed an arrest detainer to ensure he is not released back into the U.S. He was previously convicted of vandalism, according to Homeland Security.

However, the family says they're not focusing on his immigration status.

"You can be living here, you can be American, you can be from another country, but you can still have a bad soul and make bad decisions, and you have to pay for it," Sarabia said. "But it has nothing to do with immigration."

For Lorena's family, the focus remains on justice and Marco's recovery.

"The most important thing is that this guy pays for his bad decision from drinking and taking the wheel," Sarabia said.

David hopes his sister and Marco's story serves as a warning to others about the consequences of impaired driving.

"I don't wish this pain on anybody, and I want people to live," he said.

A GoFundMe has been established to help with expenses during this difficult time.

This story was reported on-air and written by reporter Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.