Nashville family still seeking justice nine months after father of four was killed outside apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly nine months after Gavin Thompson was shot and killed outside a Nashville apartment complex, his family is still waiting for justice — and not all of the suspects are behind bars.

Thompson, 34, was killed on Dec. 14, 2025, at an apartment complex on Zermatt Avenue. He was a father of four. His aunt, Dea Williams, says he wasn't expecting danger when he stepped out of his car that day.

"I just think Gavin trusted some of the wrong people. But he's a good person, so it's hard to grasp him going out like that," Williams said.

Four suspects have since been indicted on first-degree murder charges. According to investigators, Babajide Grillo Jr., 29, lured Thompson out of his vehicle. Glenwan Hobson Jr., 30, and Anthony Ramsey, 28 — both acquaintances of Grillo — then exited a black Chevrolet Impala LTZ that had been parked in the lot for more than an hour.

They ran after Thompson and, during a struggle, both suspects allegedly shot him. The vehicle belonged to Deundre Bridges, 38, who is also implicated in the murder. The motive remains under investigation, though Thompson's family believes he was killed because of jealousy.

Ramsey is jailed in Sumner County. Hobson was arrested last month and remains in the Metro jail.

Bridges was taken into custody Monday night in Forsyth, Georgia, after he fled from police in a stolen Nissan Maxima. Bridges was traveling 130 mph when he crashed and is currently in stable condition at a Monroe County hospital. He was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest and will be booked on his warrants once he is medically cleared.

The family has found some comfort in recent developments.

"I could have jumped over ten hurdles at one time. I was so happy. It's just a feeling of, like we're getting somewhere finally," Williams said.

But for Thompson's family, the case is about more than indictments. It's about the moments he'll never get to see.

"His daughter just turned 16. He wasn't able to attend that. You know, they're going to graduate soon. He's not going to be there. If they ever get married, he's not going to walk her down the aisle," Williams said.

The family is also calling for "Gavin's Law" — legislation they say would keep repeat offenders with lengthy criminal histories from being released back onto the streets.

"Because if those three were still locked up, Gavin would probably still be here. But that's the justice system we have right now," Williams said.

His family knows no law can bring Thompson back, but they hope their efforts can spare another family from the same pain.

"What that law is going to do is keep people like them from being put back out on the street," Williams said.

Grillo Jr. remains at large. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for up to a $5,000 cash reward in homicide cases.

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