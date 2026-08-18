Nashville Farmers' Storehouse to bring local, organic groceries to former Huff's Food Town space

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Farmers' Storehouse is moving into the former Huff's Food Town location on Wilson Pike Circle in Brentwood, reviving a grocery space that closed for more than 30 years ago.

Where gourmet cheeses and canned food aisles once stood in the 1980s and '90s, blue scotch tape and spray paint now outline what's to come.

Mike Huff, who spent 17 years building the grocery store into a community pillar, said the new tenants struck a chord with him.

"When they came along, they touched my heart," Huff said.

Huff's father, Glenn, convinced him to leave his banking career to help build the business. Huff said his father remains an inspiration.

"I miss him," Huff said.

"One of the most caring men I know in my life. I just hope I can fill his shoes because he was an inspiration to me and the people in Brentwood," Huff said.

The wood trim and pink poles that were part of the original decor when the building was constructed are still part of the space. Wall-size photos that once decorated the family business also remain, each carrying its own story.

Despite receiving multiple offers over the years, Huff said selling was never an option.

"I've had many offers to sell, but there was no way I was gonna do that. This is part of my family, and I wanted to keep it," Huff said.

"I'm grateful for the friendship and loyalty from so many loyal customers," Huff said.

The Nashville Farmers' Storehouse will bring new organic and local products and produce to the space. General Manager Cristina Roman from the Storehouse said the history of the location was a draw.

"We love the legacy of it. We love that this started out as a family-owned market," Roman said. "Providing food for people that is truly nourishing and helpful to the body is an amazing thing... It was a no-brainer to come to Brentwood."

"We admire what he did; it's a privilege to do what he did here," the representative said.

Huff said he is looking ahead with optimism.

"I'm looking forward to moving into a new era of grocery shopping. The Brentwood people are really going to reap the benefits of this," Huff said.

"I love it. I'm probably as excited as I have been in years," Huff said.

The Nashville Farmers' Storehouse is also hiring.

There is no target opening date yet.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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