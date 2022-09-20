Nashville father's murder still unsolved after 16 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sixteen years after a father was shot and killed in broad daylight while driving on a busy Nashville road, his killer remains on the run, and his mother is praying for justice.

Metro Police said on August 5, 2006 at around 9 a.m., Eric Fletcher, 29, was driving on Ellington Parkway just south of the Hart Lane bridge when someone in a white car pulled up next to him and started shooting.

Eric was hit in the chest, but he was able to call 911 and speak to officers who arrived on the scene. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The person who shot him took off.

"He passed away 3 minutes before I got to the hospital," recalled Marquita Fletcher, Eric's mom. "He died in surgery."

Marquita said she never expected that her son's killer would still be at large. She said she manages her grief with the help of her close-knit family and her faith.

"It doesn’t go away; it has been 16 years and some days it is like when it first happened," said Marquita.

Eric Fletcher was a Nashville native, a twin and a father of three. He was shot on the same day as his son's birthday, and he was engaged to be married.

"Eric was laid back, kind of quiet, compassionate," said Marquita. "He was just lovable."

Marquita said that everyone in her family continues to talk about Eric and share stories to keep his memory alive.

Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case Unit said suspects have been developed in the case, but there isn't enough evidence to charge them with Eric's murder. He believed Eric was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"The investigation showed this was a retaliation shooting, but we believe Eric was not the intended target," said Filter.

Filter said that in order for the investigation to move forward, police need additional information on what happened.

"Certainly, if someone happened to be behind these cars when the gunfire erupted, we would love to talk to that person," said Filter.

"My prayer is they will want a clear conscience and come forward and do the right thing," added Marquita.

If you have any information on who killed Eric Fletcher, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.