Nashville fertility clinic that shut down abruptly earlier this month issues statement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of you have reached out to us with concerns as infertility is a vulnerable and nerve-wracking process.

And now we know that a Nashville fertility clinic that shut down abruptly earlier this month has finally issued a statement to patients who are desperate for answers.

'I trusted them.' Patients left in limbo after Nashville fertility clinic closes

The Center for Reproductive Health posted onto its website, saying in part:

"We understand that this development may have resulted in undue stress and anxiety and for that, we apologize. We want to assure you that we have and will continue to maintain the safety and integrity of your embryos, eggs, and sperm samples.

We are working with another local fertility clinic to assist with transfer processes and upon receipt of any such requests, we will do everything we can to facilitate the transfer in a safe fashion."

Dozens of women are in limbo right now because of this sudden closure due to what the clinic calls a financial deficit.

Their full statement can be read below:

As you may be aware, we have recently suspended operations at the Center for Reproductive Health, P.C. We understand that this development may have resulted in undue stress and anxiety and for that, we apologize. We want to assure you that we have and will continue to maintain the safety and integrity of your embryos, eggs, and sperm samples.

Should you need a copy of your medical records or would like a copy of those records sent to another healthcare provider, please contact us at CRH-records@crhnashville.com with your full name, date of birth, and identity and contact information of the recipient of your records. We are committed to responding to all medical records requests as promptly as possible and assure you your request will be handled appropriately.

We also understand you may want to transfer your frozen embryos, eggs, and/or sperm to another clinic / facility. Should you wish to do so, please contact us at CRH-records@crhnashville.com with your full name, date of birth, and identity and contact information of the recipient of your embryos, eggs, and/or sperm. We are working with another local fertility clinic to assist with transfer processes and upon receipt of any such requests, we will do everything we can to facilitate the transfer in a safe fashion.

For any requests for medical records and/or tissue transfers, you will need to sign a medical authorization / release. Upon receipt of your request, we will direct you to that electronic form for your completion.