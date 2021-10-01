Nashville Film Festival begins in-person first time since pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After having to get creative with an all-virtual event last year, the Nashville Film Festival has returned with plenty of in-person opportunities.

The festival kicked off Thursday night with a red carpet event before the screening of the documentary "Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road."

The Nashville Film Festival returned to a hybrid in-person event and was the first in-person Nashville Film Festival since the pandemic began.

"There's nothing like an in-person experience for a film, we feel it important to provide the biggest screen and platform for these amazing films," said Jason Padgitt, executive director of the festival.

But the festival is retaining some elements of last year's all virtual event, offering the option to screen films securely online.

"We want to make sure everyone has access to the films, and everyone has their own personal tastes and choices to make, but our goal is to get people to see as many of these great films as possible," Padgitt said.

The director of "Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road" said they wanted to wait for the right in-person moment.

"We were holding out for in-person events," said filmmaker Brent Wilson. "As we finished the film, the thought of putting all that work into it, and having it just be on somebody's laptop, was just really heartbreaking, so we held out until we could have in-person events."