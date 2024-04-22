Nashville Fire crews fight flames at an apartment near BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters are assessing the scene of a fire that broke out at the Biltmore Place apartments near the BNA International Airport Monday afternoon.

Crews from the Nashville Fire Department arrived at the complex in the 830 block of Glastonbury Road around 3:00 p.m.

Officials say flames and heavy smoke were visible upon arrival, however, the initial cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

Fire investigators and the Red Cross have been called to the scene. There are no reported injuries from this incident.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.