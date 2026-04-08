Nashville Fire crews respond to report of person trapped between forklift and machinery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire crews responded to reports of an industrial entrapment rescue.
Upon arrival, they found a person who was trapped between a forklift and piece of machinery. They did not have a pulse.
The scene will now be turned over to Metro Police.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp