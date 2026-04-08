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Nashville Fire crews respond to report of person trapped between forklift and machinery

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WTVF
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire crews responded to reports of an industrial entrapment rescue.

Upon arrival, they found a person who was trapped between a forklift and piece of machinery. They did not have a pulse.

The scene will now be turned over to Metro Police.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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