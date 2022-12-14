Nashville Fire Department demonstrates how quickly a Christmas tree and decor can catch on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department conducted a simulation Wednesday to show how quickly a Christmas tree and decorations can catch on fire.

The simulation room looked like what most people’s living room looks like during the holidays, a tree with lights, decor on the walls, gifts around the bottom of the tree, and some furniture. Once the tree was set on fire, the entire thing was up in flames in a matter of seconds. The entire room was down to ash in under 10 minutes.

NFD said the biggest causes of holiday fires are a dry tree if it is real, too many lights plugged into one outlet, and open flames.

Keep things like candles 3 feet away from a tree or drapes.

Water your tree every day to keep it from drying out.

Jonathan Jordan, NFD Asst. Chief of Training said do not let your guard down if you have a fake tree either.

“The main thing is those frayed chords, not following the manufacturer...open flames. It’s still a chemical so it’s going to go up too. Just because it’s fake bc it’s plastic it’s probably going to burn a little bit faster," said Jordan.

Jordan said 60 percent of fires are caused by Christmas decor during the holidays. So, you can never be too careful in making sure all is safe.