Nashville Fire Department’s BLAZE Mentoring Program helps prepare kids for a new school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Deparment's Blaze Mentoring Program is one of the many community groups working to make sure students are equipped with the essentials before the first day of class.

On Friday, dozens of families had the chance to grab free school supplies and pizza at the fire department's headquarters.

Kids also had the chance to climb inside a fire truck and go home with some toys.

A spokesperson for the department says it's all about connecting with the the people they serve every day.

"It is a part of our story. And we do want to educate the public about what firefighters and our medics do. We have had some people come by and are interested in exactly what does this piece do and what do you guys do expect for put out fires. So this is an educational tool for us," Kendra Loney said.

If you want to learn more about the Blaze Mentoring Program, you can visit the group's website HERE.