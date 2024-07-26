Nashville Fire Department's BLAZE Mentoring Program hosts school supply giveaway event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students can get ready for school with the Nashville Fire Department Friday with a Back-to-School Giveaway event.
The Nashville Fire Department's BLAZE Mentoring program will give away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 3-6 p.m. at the NFD Headquarters on Hermitage Ave. for students to start the school year right
The man sponsor for the event is First Responders Children's Foundation. Local Target stores provided the items, and the Chick-Fil-A on Church Street and Box 55 are providing food and drinks at the event.
Special guests include Tennessee Titans' T-Rac and the Nashville SC's Tempo.
Backpack giveaways are first come first served, so make sure to get to the event early to ensure your child gets one.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com).
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston