Nashville Fire Department's BLAZE Mentoring Program hosts school supply giveaway event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students can get ready for school with the Nashville Fire Department Friday with a Back-to-School Giveaway event.

The Nashville Fire Department's BLAZE Mentoring program will give away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 3-6 p.m. at the NFD Headquarters on Hermitage Ave. for students to start the school year right

The man sponsor for the event is First Responders Children's Foundation. Local Target stores provided the items, and the Chick-Fil-A on Church Street and Box 55 are providing food and drinks at the event.

Special guests include Tennessee Titans' T-Rac and the Nashville SC's Tempo.

Backpack giveaways are first come first served, so make sure to get to the event early to ensure your child gets one.

