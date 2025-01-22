Nashville Fire investigating cause of fire at former Ellensdale restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department is working to find out what caused a massive fire at the former Ellensdale restaurant just down the road from the Nashville Airport.

It happened Wednesday morning on Elm Hill Pike.

There are no injuries reported, but crews spent more than four hours working to extinguish the blaze. The Ellensdale restaurant has been closed down for some time, but the NFD say they're unsure if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

Crews posted a video at 2 a.m. showing heavy flames erupting from the roof of the building.

The fire is currently under investigation and we'll be sure to keep you updated if we learn anything from NFD on the investigation.

