Nashville Fire unveils new ambulance to serve Bordeaux area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department has unveiled its 32nd ambulance for the city to serve the rapidly growing area of Bordeaux.

The Department says it helps solve an ambulance coverage issue throughout Nashville, saying for a while it hasn't had enough ambulances to adequately cover all areas, meaning before now, ambulances at neighboring fire stations would sometimes have to step in.

"We want all of our zones to be covered with an advanced life support medical unit," Fred Smith, Deputy Director of the Nashville Fire Department said. "When it's not there, that means someone from a different area has to travel into that area, and it takes a little longer to get there, so this fills a gap and void we had that we're proud to cover."

Last year, the Nashville Fire Department says it made more than a quarter million medical responses — an 8 percent jump from just the year before.