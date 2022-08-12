Nashville General Hospital receives surprise flower delivery of 100+ bouquets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After years of restricted flower deliveries during the pandemic, Nashville General Hospital received more than 100 bouquets in a surprise delivery for patients and nurses.

"In year three of the pandemic, I think it means a lot to still be recognized and for the nursing staff to still be part of that recognition," said Veronica Elders, Nashville General Hospital Chief Nursing Officer. "It's been hard for them. And so we meet, nurse and leadership team, we talk about the challenges we've worked through it, but it's been hard for the nursing workforce, I think more than the nation actually understands."

Needless to say, the surprise delivery at the end of July from strangers meant a lot to both patients and staff.

"We see patients in a time of crisis. They're often uncomfortable in an unfamiliar environment and when patients get flowers, it just lifts their spirits. kind of eases that anxiety that worry," said Elders.

Claire Kopsky Nashville General Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Veronica Elders

The flowers were delivered by a business that was visiting Nashville for an internal conference.

"Wanted to do something that was kind of unique for the community and something that you know, most people have done building bikes and building other things, and those are all important. Working with flowers is not something that I even contemplate much less even did and funny enough the rest of us in this group here there's not one florist among us, so or even a good gardener," UKG Senior Director Bob McBride said.

The company had more than 200 employees in Nashville and spent a morning learning about Nashville General Hospital, West Meade Place and the Oasis Center and making floral arrangements with flowers from local florists.

"[Those who receive these flowers] may be feeling forgotten by society, or they may just feel hopeless. And you know, everyone likes getting little flowers and something just to brighten the day and put a smile on your face," McBride said.

Claire Kopsky During their conference at a hotel in Nashville, visiting UKG employees put together hundreds of flower bouquets from local florists for Nashville General Hospital, West Meade Place and the Oasis Center.

After years of not being able to share with one another because of the fear of the spread of COVID, both the hospital and the company said, the generosity was appreciated.

"I think we're grateful that the hospital was thought of not only our patients, but our nurses too, as we alluded to, we've been through a lot over the last a few years and just showing that that gratitude that thankful we're just was just thankful for that," Elders said.