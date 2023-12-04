Nashville gospel singer Brenda Ivey Robertson releases new album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special gospel singer, who is near and dear to NewsChannel 5, celebrated the release of her new album Saturday afternoon.

We first introduced you to Miss Brenda Ivey Robertson back in February, when she was gifted time in the recording studio by Middle Tennessee State University.

She shared with us her 8-year battle with kidney disease but made it very clear that was not going to stop her from continuing her music.

The full-of-energy 68-year-old sang and celebrated, joined by her family, close friends, her pastor and the dean of the MTSU College of Media and Entertainment.

She says she is grateful to be able to share her passion and feel that love right back.

"All my hard work through the years...I didn't have to die without my legacy being shared with the world," said Brenda. "I would sing and sing and sing and sing, and it looked like no one was hearing me. For all of my loved ones in this room to come back and say Miss Brenda, I was hearing you."

The long-time gospel singer has five special songs on the new album, 'A Soulful Gospel Session'.

You can find them on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.