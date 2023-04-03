Nashville graphic designer creates yard signs to help victims of The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People across Nashville continue to show their support for The Covenant School. For many, that includes putting signs in their yards.

As a mother and Nashville native, graphic designer, Katherine Kelly, said learning of the tragedy at The Covenant School was devastating.

She said as she was driving, the idea of designing yard signs with a message of unity, dawned on her.

She thought she could sell a couple of them and donate the proceeds to families impacted.

But what started as a small gesture has quickly snowballed and hundreds of orders have come in.

"So the money is going to be going directly to the Covenant family through a foundation called the Community Foundation. And they've started a fund called the care for covenant fund. So all of this money will go directly to that fund so that these families can be impacted directly whether it's through counseling services, psychiatric services, food, anything that they need," Kelly said.

The yard signs are $25. You can find information on how to purchase one HERE.