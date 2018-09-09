Mostly Cloudy
HI: 87°
LO: 72°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashvillians celebrated Greek culture at a popular annual event for a good cause.
The Nashville Greek Festival continued on Saturday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Participants enjoyed traditional Greek dancing and music, as well as food and educational tours. There was also a petting zoo and pony rides for children.
Photos: Nashville Greek Festival Benefits Local Church
Money raised at the event benefits the church, and members said it’s a good way to celebrate their heritage.
“It’s a great way for us to get out in the community and show we love being Greek, and showing we are Greek,” Katrina Kennedy said.
The three-day festival was set to continue Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.