Nashville Greek Festival celebrates 37 years of culture, food and dancing in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Greek Festival is celebrating its 37th year at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, welcoming both longtime visitors and first-timers to experience Greek culture, food and dancing.

The festival runs through Sunday. Admission is $5 for the day.

This year, visitors can watch live cooking demonstrations, tour the church and see traditional Greek dancing throughout the weekend.

For some families, the festival has become a tradition of its own. Lorrie has been coming since 1999. She brought her children, and now she's bringing her grandchildren.

"Absolutely all about the Greek culture, the fabulous food, the dancing, the clothing, the history. Because we're made of different cultures, that's what the world is. And so to respect that you have to learn about it," Lorrie said.

For others, it's a chance to experience a culture they may not know much about.

"So I grew up, you know, Greek Orthodox, and I think you know it's just lovely growing up in the church and you know as a child growing up in the church and coming to the Greek festival, this is always a really exciting time for our community," Christina Daniels said.

Watch the full story and see the dancing, food and culture of the Nashville Greek Festival for yourself — then share your own Greek Festival memories or story ideas with Kim at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. We'd love to hear from you!

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