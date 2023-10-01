Nashville Greek Festival kicks off at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the Nashville Greek Festival, there's plenty of 'filotemo' to go around. Dean Stavrou, Chief Operations Officer for Elia extra-virgin olive oil, translates the word to mean, "hospitality for your friends and your non-friends alike."

That hospitality is found on the dance floor and on the plates of those in attendance.

"That's actually been what the biggest reception is and people are really excited about for us here in Nashville is because we're bringing these authentic Greek products primarily are not necessarily have been available here previously," said Stavrou, who helps run his family's olive oil business.

Other vendors at the festival sell things like imported goods, clothing, handcrafted items, and jewelry.

But if there's one thing that draws a crowd, it's the authentic taste of Greece.

"The food is always what brings people out and if it's not necessarily the food it's the pastries," said PR and Communications Chair for the Nashville Greek Festival Committee, Krystyna Barnard.

The family-friendly event offers something for everyone. Guests can tour the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, enjoy live music and take part in traditional dancing.

"This year especially we're offering some new meal specials in addition to some things that people are used to seeing like the moussaka and pastitsio and the gyros and the souvlaki," said Barnard. "We had a Friday fish special and today we're having a Saturday lamb special."

The festival has grown in its 35 years since it first began at Centennial park. It's estimated 10,000 people will come out to celebrate.

"I would say that most of the people that come are actually not Greek and that, I think, is why they look so forward to all the great food and pastries, the things that they cannot get, you know, at home or make at home on their own," said Barnard.

Organizers say the goal is for guests of all backgrounds to leave with fun memories and full bellies.

"Any time that they come on these grounds or they want to come and experience the church or they come to the Greek festival - that they felt like they went somewhere that they belonged," said Stavrou.

The festival continues Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Franklin Roadfrom 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.