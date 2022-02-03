Nashville gym New Beginnings offers affordable, approachable outlook to health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the start of the year, many of us put "better health" at the top of our to-do lists.

While there are a number of gyms and classes available to help achieve that goal, some can be cost-prohibitive. But there is at least one location where how much you can afford doesn't matter as much as your determination to get healthier.

All members at The New Beginnings Center are taught about nutrition and how to make better lifestyle choices by instructors.

"It starts out in the classroom each time. We go through nutrition habits, we are all about meeting women where they really are," said owner Tash Weddle.

What makes Weddle's program unique is that the fees of her clients who can't afford it are subsidized by clients who pay for a full membership.

"Eighty-five percent of the women are not able to and so we give them a full scholarship to attend," Weddle said.

Weddle said she was inspired to open the gym after working as a personal trainer with her client Chris McCarthy, former CEO of Habitat for Humanity.

"She had the idea that I take my skills to help a population who would never have that opportunity," Weddle explained.

The predominately female gym is busy every day with people from all over the Nashville area.