'Nashville, he loved you': Friends and family say goodbye to Father Charles Strobel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It seems almost fitting, that inside a stadium centered around home plate, hundreds of Nashvillians came out to celebrate a man who provided a home to so many.

"Nashville, he loved you. Even more than he loved baseball if you can believe it," said Katie Seigenthaler, niece of Father Strobel.

Only longtime Nashville priest Father Charles Strobel could draw a crowd consisting of celebrities, dignitaries and complete strangers.

"We’re here because he was our friend and he was a very, very good at being a friend," said former Tennessee Governor and Nashville Mayor Phil Bredesen.

"He touched the world, man. He touched the world," said Tim Logan, who was in attendance.

But the true guests of honor were his Room in the Inn family, who were offered a ride on various Father Ryan High School buses and brought to First Horizon Park. Room in the Inn was a partnership Father Strobel founded between churches and synagogues to house the homeless. Howard Allen used to be a resident in the early years.

"We can carry on, but there will never be another Father Strobel," said Howard Allen, who became a homeless advocate and lifelong friend of Strobel. "I already miss him. A part of me died Sunday."

Strobel's passion carried on even after the unthinkable happened. In 1986, his mother Mary Catherine Strobel was violently kidnapped and murdered by an escapee from prison. Instead of abandoning his mission work, it only strengthened his resolve.

"Christ lived in Father Strobel because he had love for people he could have hated," said Tony Cardwell, another friend of Strobel.

Madge Johnson is certain Strobel saved her life.

"I had been in Nashville for about two years, checking out the drugs and stuff, and I ended up at the Room in the Inn," said Johnson. "If it wasn’t for Father Strobel, I wouldn’t be going on 25 years clean."

It's why, when she heard about Strobel's passing, she knew she had to come and say goodbye. The same could be said for the stadium full of people — grateful that Strobel has rounded the bases and ruled safe at his heavenly home.

"I can’t wait to tell him about this when I see him again," said Allen. "I know I will."

Thankfully, we haven't heard the last of Father Strobel's wisdom. His family says he finished his memoir before his passing, and they hope to have it in bookstores soon.