Nashville hit-and-run victim's family comes together on her 36th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run incident in Nashville last year is ongoing, with the victim's family urging the driver to come forward.

Family members gathered on Saturday to remember the woman on what would have been her 36th birthday, a day previously marked by celebration.

Cierra Marie Burrage, the youngest of 12 siblings, lost her life in a hit-and-run on Oakwood Avenue last winter.

Police identified the vehicle as a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, potentially red or burgundy. Despite eight months passing, the driver remains unidentified.

"She’s the youngest of 12, so she would always be the baby. I’m the one right above her, so now I’m the youngest and I don’t know how to take that," Cierra's sister, Larise Burrage, said.

Roxie Burrage, another sister, expressed frustration.

"I don’t understand it. This person isn’t a ghost, someone has to know which person," she said.

The family gathered on Cierra's birthday to honor her memory.

"She was a top chef at the hotel she worked at. She was a go-getter and all about being a boss and in charge," Larise said.

The family continues to wear Cierra's favorite color, green, as a symbol of remembrance. They hope someone will come forward, so they can get justice for Cierra and closure for themselves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.