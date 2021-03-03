Nashville holds moment of silence marking one year since EF3 tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville held a moment of silence Wednesday morning to mark one year since an EF3 tornado moved through the city, claiming two lives and leaving behind a path of destruction.

Mayor John Cooper acknowledged that 2020 was Nashville's "hardest year," but said, "in the end it’s the year where we’re going to understand that we can function as a community, and we can build on the last year to build a great city going forward.”

The tornado that hit Nashville was the sixth-most destructive tornado in U.S. history and caused significant damage to the areas of Germantown, North Nashville, East Nashville/Five Points, Donelson, Hermitage and the John C. Tune Airport. Two people – Aubrey Sexton and Michael Dolfini – were killed as the storm moved through East Nashville.

It was one of 15 confirmed tornadoes from the outbreak. Across the state, 25 people were killed -- 19 of those deaths occurred in Putnam County.