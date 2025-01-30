Nashville home-sharing program to match older homeowners with extra room to renters seeking affordable housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If fixing Nashville’s affordable housing problem were easy, we wouldn’t have 26,000 empty bedrooms sitting unused across the city, while so many struggle to find a home.

That number comes from Nesterly, which has now partnered with Metro Nashville's Housing Division to help tackle our affordable housing crisis.

When the city launched the housing office in 2022, dedicated to addressing housing needs and long-standing housing inequities, home-sharing quickly gained support.

At the end of last year, Nashville signed on with Nesterly, which aims to help match people who have extra space in their homes with a guest who is seeking long-term, affordable, and safe housing.

Nesterly was created in 2017 in Boston by two MIT students to help people find housing that didn't break the bank.

"For our seniors who are homeowners, who are able to stay in their homes, this can be a big benefit," said Kay Bowers, Nesterly's Nashville Community Liaison.

Kay Bowers, an affordable housing developer with 28 years of experience in Nashville, said more than a third of senior homeowners locally are housing cost-burdened.

Bowers likes creative approaches to addressing the affordable housing need.

"I know the time and the cost of time and the cost to bring supply to the marketplace. It is extensive," Bowers said.

Nesterly utilizes social workers to match homeowners to individuals in need of affordable rent. The service requires references, background checks, and proof of employment from renters. It also handles leases, collects rent, and facilitates settlement of disputes amicably.

"This model really unlocks an untapped supply and helps us do more soon," she said.

The goal is to get 100 hosts on the platform before opening it up to guests. The ultimate success of the program will depend on how many hosts sign up to participate. If you are a resident of Davidson County and have additional space in your home and are interested in serving as a host you can sign up online now. Homeowners who are not quite ready to sign up can fill out an interest form.

Some of the $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, allocated for housing older adults in Metro Nashville, was used to launch this new program focused on developing more affordable housing and helping homeowners age in place.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.