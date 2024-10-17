Nashville homeowner faces nightmare after townhome reveals costly hidden damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A South Nashville woman’s dream of owning her first home has turned into a nightmare just 10 months after moving in. Phyllis Harris, a first-time homebuyer, says severe structural damage beneath her townhome has left her pleading for help.

“When you walk in, you’re going to feel how soft it is and the floor bucking,” Harris said.

Harris moved into the townhome using an FHA loan, known for its strict property standards.

“FHA is a very strict person to deal with. If a doorknob isn’t right, they’re not going to approve a loan,” Harris explained.

Despite meeting FHA standards for approval, Harris soon discovered that cabinets and doors had shifted, floors were uneven, and water wasn’t draining in her kitchen sink.

“I have to put water and soap in [a container], rinse them off,” she said, describing how she manages the situation.

After reaching out to her home insurance agent, Harris was told a leak was likely the culprit. However, her plumber uncovered a larger issue.

“He said, ‘You don’t have a water leak. What you have are clogged pipes, starting from the kitchen sink to the bathroom,’” Harris recalled.

The estimated repair cost: between $25,000 and $30,000—money Harris, a widow, doesn’t have, she says.

“That man told me he couldn’t touch none of this unless I gave him $10,000 up front. Where am I going to get that kind of money?” Harris said.

She’s now left dealing with shifting cabinets, rising water bills from small leaks, and the threat of her floors giving out.

“I work hard for everything I get. And I can’t understand why they would do me like this,” Harris said, hoping someone will come to her aid.

Harris worries about her neighbors, who share a connected structure, fearing their floors may give out as well.

Harris’s Realtor got back to us within the hour.

She says with FHA loans, the lender would know who appraised the home in order to approve the purchase.

They say Harris was encouraged to get a second inspection but instead, opted for only a termite inspection.

