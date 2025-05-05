Nashville homeowner warned others for months about dangerous tree before it crashed onto her house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville homeowner who had been warning about a dangerous tree for months watched her prediction come true when it finally fell onto her rental property on Raymond Street.

Siobhan Connelly had noticed warning signs with the large tree she shared with her neighbor.

"I just noticed that the tree, which from when I used to live here was significantly closer to the house than it was before. I got out to look, and the ground was bubbled up and it had a heavy lean," Connelly said.

The tree toppled onto her house over the weekend. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

Just last week, a tree company had confirmed the tree was sick, suffering from bittercinder fungus, a disease that often moves through interconnected roots.

"They basically said the fungus that's set in turns the tree to Styrofoam is the term they used," Connelly said.

Connelly suspects work done by Nashville Electric Service a few years ago may have caused the tree rot. NES had removed a neighboring tree that was close to utility equipment.

"I'd been begging someone from the city, NES, anyone, to help me keep this tree from falling on my house since March," Connelly said.

In April, Metro Codes officials sent their Urban Forestry team out to assess the tree. They found the tree was uprooting and did meet the standard of a hazardous tree. However, it was their observation that the tree was bisected by the property boundary.

Metro Codes officials said that tree care and removal of hazardous trees on private property is the responsibility of residents. The city also doesn't get involved in property line disputes, which appears to be a factor in this case.

I reached out to NES twice about this situation but didn't receive a response.

"I'm out a lot of money," Connelly said.

"I haven't slept properly in a month," Connelly said. "I'm just a regular landlord. I have one rental, I'm not a developer. Financially, this is ruinous."

The stress has been compounded by concern for her tenant, who happens to be a family member.

"I always care about my tenant. This tenant is close to home. She's a family member of mine," Connelly said. "I had to beg her not to sleep [upstairs]... The attic is converted to a primary bedroom, and she has not slept up there for a month."

Connelly described the constant vigilance required as she monitored the worsening situation.

"I have missed out on certain jobs to drive by and just see where it's at," Connelly said.

Fortunately, Connelly had extra coverage on her homeowner's insurance policy, which is helping cover the multi-thousand-dollar tree removal costs.

As surprising as it may sound, standard homeowner's insurance policies generally don't cover tree removal. According to Nerd Wallet, insurance may cover removal if the tree falls on your home for a reason covered by your policy, such as a storm or lightning strike.

"This is going to be a huge project that was completely avoidable," Connelly said.

