Nashville Homicides Up 90 Percent Since 2013

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Newly released data indicates that homicides have increased in Nashville almost 90 percent since 2013.

NewsChannel 5’s numbers show 38 homicides so far in 2018 – that's actually down 19 percent from this time last year, which was one of the most violent years in Metro Nashville's history.

The most recent data from Metro Nashville Police reveals that homicides are up 89 percent over this time five years ago.

There are a lot of outside variables to consider when looking at these numbers, including a rise in population.

Unfortunately, these violent crimes are often unpredictable and unpreventable, but detectives are doing an above-average job solving these.

There's only nine cases this year in which a suspect has not been arrested or named – that's a clearance rate of 76 percent, which is much better than the national average of around 60 percent.

Police are now looking for Deion Woodruff for the May 1 murder of a man outside a Church Street hookah bar. Once he's arrested, Metro Police will have cleared every murder in April and May.

If you see him or can help solve any other crime, call 615-74-CRIME.