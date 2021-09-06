Nashville hosts FIFA World Cup qualifying game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City is hosting another big soccer match!

The U.S. men's soccer team and Canada are battling it out at Nissan Stadium Sunday night in the FIFA World Cup qualifying game. This means they are squaring up for a spot in next year’s World Cup.

Nashville is vying to be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which could bring thousands of international soccer fans to town and a huge boost in economic activity.

Fans say if the 2019 NFL draft proved anything, it’s that Music City can handle big events!

"I think that Nashville soccer environment is incredible," said soccer fan Andy Bajana, "I'm from New York and we have a lot of sports to deal with but it's impressive here that they know the local team and about the stadium that is being built."

The game started at 7 p.m. but before kickoff, fans were able to check out the U.S. Soccer's FanHQ events.

There was also a free concert event at Nissan Stadium featuring Lindsay Ell and Ben Rector.

