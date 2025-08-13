Nashville hotel launches songwriting competition inspired by its historic roots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A boutique hotel in downtown Nashville is looking for songwriters to help tell the story of its historic building through music.

The Countrypolitan hotel has partnered with Carter Vintage Guitars to launch "Songs from the Countrypolitan," a songwriting competition for aspiring artists.

The competition invites musicians to create songs inspired by the hotel's history, capturing the essence of country music's "Nashville Sound."

Submissions for the competition are now open, with artists having until August 26, 2025, to submit their songs.

Musicians Nikki Lane and Jonathan Terrell will judge the competition, with the winner being announced on August 30, 2025.

The winning songwriter will receive the opportunity to professionally record their song in a demo session at Carter Vintage Guitars. The winner will also be invited to perform their song live at the Countrypolitan's Armadillo Wednesdays Showcase during AMERICANAFEST. The prize package also includes 250,000 IHG One Rewards points and a complimentary night's stay at The Countrypolitan Hotel in downtown Nashville.

Are you a songwriter with a story to tell? Watch the video to learn more about this unique opportunity to showcase your talent while celebrating Nashville's musical history. Have questions about the competition? Email me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.