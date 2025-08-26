Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nashville hotel offers special treatment for guests and their four legged friends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traveling with your pup just got easier in Nashville. The Hutton Hotel is treating four-legged guests like VIPs with its “Paws-itively Perfect Program.”

The pet-friendly package includes entire hotel floors just for guests with dogs, no size or breed restrictions and a one-time fee that covers up to two pets. Rooms come stocked with food and water bowls, a custom leash and toy, plus welcome treats in partnership with local nonprofit Crossroad Pets.

The hotel makes it easy for owners and their dogs to enjoy a true Nashville getaway complete with strolls, style and plenty of tail wags.

