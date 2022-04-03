Nashville housing market continues to rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's no secret that the housing market is on fire right now, especially in Nashville. But numbers from the Greater Nashville Realtors group show just how crazy it really is.

In February of last year, the median sale price of a house in the greater Nashville area was about $357,000, which included surrounding counties like Sumner, Robertson and Rutherford.

One year later, the median price shot up to $446,000.

Incredibly, that's up $89,000 in just one year.

The prices aren't causing the houses to sell much slower, though. Right now, homes are spending an average of 29 days on the market — only one day longer than last year's average.

With the influx of people looking to live in a cheaper state than the one they've been used to, locals are put at a disadvantage.