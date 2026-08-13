Nashville housing market shifts in buyers' favor, but affordability remains a hurdle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's housing market is undergoing one of its biggest shifts in years, with buyers gaining leverage they haven't had in a long time — though affordability continues to keep homeownership out of reach for many families.

Nearly 30% of Nashville listings are cutting prices, one of the highest rates in the country, according to Redfin, which now ranks Nashville as the nation's second-strongest buyer's market. Sellers outnumber buyers by nearly 4 to 1.

The change is a stark contrast to just a few years ago, when homes barely lasted a weekend, buyers waived inspections, and offers routinely came in above asking price.

Broker Lila McCann, who has spent eight years selling homes across Middle Tennessee, is seeing the shift firsthand. She recently listed a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Madison — just off Gallatin Road and about 15 minutes from downtown Nashville — priced in the $470,000 range, complete with updated finishes, natural light, a backyard, and a two-car garage.

"For 15 minutes to downtown Nashville under five hundred thousand dollars, this is right in the 470 range. You're getting three bedrooms, two bathrooms, privacy, a great lot and a two-car garage," McCann said.

The market now has about six months of inventory, a level that gives buyers more time to decide and more room to negotiate. But McCann says the change hasn't made things easier for everyone involved.

"I think it depends on what lens you're looking through 'cause my initial reaction was it's definitely been the hardest year I've experienced as a listing agent," McCann said.

People are still moving to Nashville. But even as buyers gain leverage, affordability remains a significant obstacle.

"Because we still have a shortage of supply and a big piece of that is affordable housing. And by affordable, I mean people in that middle, right? So in Nashville, the median home price is well over $500,000," McCann said.

To navigate the market, buyers are getting creative — negotiating closing costs, pursuing builder incentives, and expanding their searches beyond Davidson County.

McCann says the current conditions are not a crash, but a reset.

"Hopefully it stays on a more even playing field than it has in the past. But I think, you know, it's pretty cyclical and not quite as bad as maybe one may think it is. Other than just getting in the door, it's the hardest part," McCann said.

Redfin data shows Nashville remains the nation's second-strongest buyer's market, with sellers outnumbering buyers nearly 4 to 1 and nearly 30% of listings cutting prices. Even with buyers gaining leverage, the median home price in Nashville remains well above $500,000.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.