Nashville Humane Association earns sensory inclusive KultureCity Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) earned the sensory inclusive KultureCity Certification to make visits possible for those with sensory needs.

"Shelters can be overwhelming with sound and smells both for the animals and for humans. We just want to be inclusive to our entire community. And we want them to feel welcomed when they come to the shelter," explained Nashville Humane Association Executive Director Laura Baker.

KultureCity is a nonprofit organization that helps train staff at venues across the United States to make sensory inclusive modifications to their current procedures.

The shelter in Nashville was the first in the Southeast region to receive the certification.

"It doesn't matter if you have diverse sensory inclusive needs. It doesn't matter if you're in a wheelchair it doesn't matter if you’re typical, atypical, we are Nashville's shelter and so we want to be inclusive to our entire community," Baker said.

Claire Kopsky Nashville Humane Association Executive Director Laura Baker

It took the NHA about three months to earn the certification.

"For our staff to get certified, it is an online webinar. They made it very easy. They sent us all the information that we needed. Kulture City really knows what they're doing," explained Baker. "Their goal is to make every location sensory inclusive, and so we really just follow their lead, but it basically took 90 days for our staff to get trained. Get all the supplies that the placards up, make sure we're on the website—from tip to tail about 90 days."

Baker had a personal reason why she wanted NHA to earn the certification.

"My son is on the autism spectrum, and so I know as a parent, it's really important for me to research where I'm taking my kid ahead of time," she said. "Kulture City has an app where you can look up all sensory inclusive locations so we are on that map now. And so I think the biggest thing from families or takeaways was shocked that we had this as a program, that it was an option."

Claire Kopsky With the KultureCity Certification, the Nashville Humane Association now offers headphones, cue cards, fidgets, weighted blankets, a quiet room and other amenities to help those with sensory needs have a better experience.

NHA intern Matt Rollins, 21, is on the spectrum and without the noise-canceling headphones and other supplies from KultureCity, his days at the shelter would not be possible.

"I’ve been feeding the dogs like in their bowls like bacon. I've been filling water bowls as well... I love dogs one of the most because they're very nice and they're just pretty well looking," said Rollins.

Thanks to KultureCity, the volunteer staff are trained to help people like Rollins have the chance to visit the shelter.

"I have to wear noise-canceling headphones for quite some time now. And the dog room since it is quite loud in there," explained Rollins. "I would say it's been a great experience and just it's just a great time."

Claire Kopsky Nashville Humane Association Intern Matt Rollins

"The Nashville Humane Association is humane to animals as well as humans," stated Baker. "I think when we are in the animal welfare world, we are so focused on one end of the leash, but in order for us to adopt, to spay and neuter, there's a human on the other end. And that human has different walks of life. And so we want to make sure that we are welcoming every single person that's coming through our doors."

To inquire about volunteer opportunities at the Nashville Humane Association, follow the steps on its website.

To learn more about what KultureCity is and other places in your area that have been KultureCity certified, visit its website.

Claire Kopsky With the KultureCity Certification, the Nashville Humane Association now offers headphones, cue cards, fidgets, weighted blankets, a quiet room and other amenities to help those with sensory needs have a better experience.