Nashville Humane Association hosts low-cost microchip and vaccine clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was cuteness overload outside of FiftyForward in Donelson on Saturday, where dogs and cats lined up for a low cost vaccine and microchip clinic.

The Nashville Humane Association offered $10 microchips and $15 vaccinations to members of the community. The event was a success with about 150 pets being helped.

Director of development and operations for NHA, Becca Morris, said they're able to offer this service thanks to a grant from Banfield Foundation.

"To be able to provide this service to our community means everything to us," Morris said.

Pet owners who attended, said they love their animals and want to be able to find them in case of an emergency.

"Me personally, myself, I feel like if they're important enough for you to take them to the vet and get the shots and keep everything up to date like it's supposed to be, why not get them chipped in the event that if they're lost then you can find them and be reunited with them," pet owner Lydia Jones said.

If you missed out on Saturday's clinic, The Nashville Human Association announced it will be hosting similar events every month.