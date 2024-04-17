Nashville Humane Association is expanding, which means more space for animals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Humane Association, like so many shelters around the country, are dealing with overcrowding issues.

They’re constantly taking in dogs and cats and it’s difficult to keep space open in their kennels. The Nashville Humane Association is answering the call by hoping to help as many animals as possible, with a much-needed expansion.

Spokesperson Taylor Spreitler says on any given month the Nashville Humane Association can take in over 100 animals, and with the purchase of the new property they’re going to be able to expand their services.

Spreitler says it's been a tough year for shelters around the country with the population growing nearly a quarter million in 2023. The influx of homeless dogs and cats puts a strain on resources, and it can be difficult housing them at shelters.

It's why the Nashville Humane Association bought the property across the street from their current location on Oceola Avenue.

"We do our vaccine clinics and micro clinics once a month, so maybe broadening out to the community those services and maybe having some space where we can have those services in house we’re people can come to us at the new facility.

The shelter hopes to open the new space in the next few months. They're currently asking for foster families to step up — which frees shelter space for other animals.

