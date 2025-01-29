Nashville Humane Association offers warning about lost pet scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever had a pet go missing, you know it can be frightening and stressful.

Maybe you posted information online, hoping strangers might help you find your four-legged family member.

Sadly, scammers prey on those emotions.

Nashville Humane Associationrecently took to social media to warn people in Middle Tennessee about an uptick in a particular type of lost pet scam.

“I've always loved animals. I will rescue anything,” said Mary Castle, owner of eight cats.

However, the latest addition to her litter, a kitten named Marie went missing in mid-January, on one of the coldest nights of the year.

"She ran out, she went across the yard," Castle said.

After frantically searching for her, she did what many pet owners do: put out information online on sites like Next Door.

A few days later she a got call and a glimmer of hope.

"They said, this is the humane society. We have your cat, Marie. She was hit by a car on Cedarmont, and she's not moving," Castle said. “We could try to save her right now, but it's going to cost.”

Castle said she offered to drive to Nashville Humane immediately, and that's when the communication basically stopped.

According to the Nashville Humane Association, they’ve seen a major uptick over the past week in lost pet scams like one Castle experienced.

"People will take your information because they have the information of your phone number, your pets, description, age, whatever it may be, and they can use it against you,” said Taylor Spreitler, Public Relations and Community Outreach Coordinator for Nashville Humane Association.

Spreitler said the scammers will call pet owners with a made-up scenario and ask for payment.

"People are thinking that we're calling them, saying that we have their animal. Their animal has been in an accident. They owe us an astronomical amount of money,” Spreitler said.

Spreitler said NHA will never ask for money over the phone for your pet.

If you do get a call, she offers the following advice.

“The best thing people can do if they're getting these calls is to hang up immediately and call our actual shelter number, and then that way, we can make sure you're in contact with somebody who actually works here," Spreitler said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Nashville Animal Control as well. They said they never ask for any sizeable amount of money as payment over the phone.

