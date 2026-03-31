Nashville International Airport announces a $40 million renovation to improve passenger flow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville International Airport has a 40 million passenger problem. That's how many people are projected to use BNA each year in the next decade.

To prepare for all of the growth, before a second BNA airport is constructed, the current terminal is about to undergo another big renovation project.

As a result, Nashville International Airport is launching a $40 million renovation project to expand its terminal entrance areas. This will require the main section of escalators and elevators to close for a year and a half, starting this summer.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority announced the "Central Core Enhancement" will begin June 1, 2026, with an expected completion date of December 2027. The project aims to streamline terminal access and ease congestion as the airport's passenger volume has more than doubled in the past 10 years.

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA, took NewsChannel 5's Chris Davis on an exclusive tour of the footprint of this project. Look for the story tonight on NewsChannel 5.

"These enhancements aren’t just about managing higher volumes; they represent our commitment to long-term flexibility, traveler safety and an uninterrupted flow through the terminal. Our priorities are, and always will be, to ensure that ease of access and exceptional experiences remain the hallmarks of Nashville International Airport," said Kreulen.

The renovation will increase the number of escalators from six to 16, along with adding a landing on Level 4. The project will also add a third elevator and replace the two existing elevators with upgraded, bigger, and faster machinery to double overall capacity.

Contributed A rendering of what the future lobby of Nashville International Airport will look like post-construction.

Funding comes from bonds, federal and state aviation grants, Passenger Facility Charges, and other airport funds, with no local tax dollars used.

With the center escalators and elevators closing temporarily, travelers will be able to still use escalators and elevators on the left and the right to access upper levels. The airport is implementing a communications plan that includes additional staff to guide travelers, enhanced signage, and updates on social media and its website to help travelers navigate.

During construction, the Central Core atrium art installation, "The Unscalable Rampart of Time" by Jacob Hashimoto, will be removed. It will be reconfigured and returned when the project is complete with Hashimoto's oversight.

A 2016 forecast originally projected 30 million travelers, but the airport now expects 40 million, including 3.8 million during a peak month. Kreulen says upgrading the main terminal will buy them time to be able to construct the proposed second terminal along Donelson Pike as Nashville International continues to rapidly grow.

Chris asked Kreulen why these additional escalators and elevators weren't included in the original version of Nashville's most recent renovation of the airport. You'll hear his answer tonight at 6.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.