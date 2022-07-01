NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville International Airport has had a record-breaking year of more than 18 million travelers!

This was 7% higher than the previous record year in 2019.

In May 2022, BNA had its largest number of screened passengers in a single month with 840,258 departing passengers and had a record-breaking day on June 26, when they had 33,317 passengers screened.

“It gives me great pride to see BNA, our city, and our state respond to this tremendous growth,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “We anticipate that our passenger numbers will continue to rise and we are excited about our plans to accommodate this growth. Our future is very bright!”

BNA also celebrated a number of achievements in the past year including a groundbreaking for a future hotel and parking garage and opened 49 new food, beverage, and retail concepts as a part of our reimagined concessions program.