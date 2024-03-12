Nashville International Airport debuts new 'Flying Solo' art exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville International Airport has debuted new art exhibits for travelers to enjoy. The hope is to provide travelers with a genuine taste of Nashville's thriving arts scene.
Featured pieces are from eight talented Nashville artists.
Those on display cover a wide spectrum, ranging from striking paintings and photographs to intricate blown glass pieces.
For example, Sarah Clinton is one of the featured artists.
Her series is called "Notes from Nashville" which draws inspiration from the city's art scene and celebrates its visitors and locals. DaShawn Lewis, another featured artist, will show through his series called "Presence" the significance of everyday life through photography.
All of the pieces are located on the secure side of the terminal. This particular exhibit will be on display until June 23.
