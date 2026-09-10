Nashville International Airport to change its name to Dolly Parton International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's airport is on the verge of a historic name change.

A Nashville International Airport board member told NewsChannel5's Nick Beres the board will officially vote tomorrow to approve renaming the airport Dolly Parton International Airport. All 7 board members are expected to vote in favor, making the decision unanimous.

The airport's 3-letter BNA designation will remain in place to honor Col. Harry S. Berry, who helped build the airport in 1939. The official name, however, will become Dolly Parton International Airport.

The board vote follows endorsements from Gov. Lee and the airport's CEO. Parton's family and foundation also appear to be in agreement with the renaming.

Once the vote is confirmed, the process to make the administrative name change with the FAA will begin. The renaming is expected to cost between $8 million and $10 million, with funding expected to come from Metro, state, and airport resources.

The board will also move immediately to eliminate Rule 2010-33, which currently requires that airport properties can only be named for people who have been dead for at least 2 years.

Those involved estimate the full process, including changing all signage and completing administrative paperwork will take six months to a year before travelers can officially book a flight in or out of Dolly Parton International Airport.